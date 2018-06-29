My plans for TASUED by VC, Prof Arigbabu

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—THE Vice-Chancellor of the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ogun State, Prof. Mukhtar Abayomi Arigbabu has revealed his plans for the institution saying he would not only make it a centre of excellence in education but will improve on academic programme development.

Arigbabu, who was the 4th Vice-Chancellor since its establishment in 2005, said this shortly after his investiture as the new Vice-Chancellor of the first University of Education in Nigeria.

The VC, who spoke in the presence of the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council, Prof. Olufemi Bamiro; the Deputy-Editor, Vanguard Media Limited, Mr. Adekunle Adekoya; two former Vice-Chancellors, Prof. Kayode Oyesiku and Prof. Yemisi Obilade and traditional rulers, said his administration would focus on staff and student welfare.

He said: “My desire within the five-year tenure is to turn TASUED into a renowned world-class university with programmes and products that are globally acceptable and stable, aesthetically pleasing centre of excellence in all aspects of pedagogy and andagogy; and indeed an institution with robust and sustainable financial base.

“I will leverage on my experience and exposure as the pioneer dean of students for over six years to ensure improved students emotional, social and intellectual well being. I will promote leadership training for students-leaders, reposition the work-study programme for greater succour for indigent students and keep students busy on and outside campus with recreational and creative facilities.”

Prof. Arigbabu further pledged to improve on funding and resource management, the establishment of SMART classrooms, improve on ICT development among others.