My plans for TASUED by VC, Prof Arigbabu

On 3:52 amIn News by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—THE Vice-Chancellor  of the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ogun State,  Prof. Mukhtar Abayomi Arigbabu has revealed his plans for the institution saying he would not only make it a  centre  of excellence in education but will improve on academic programme development.

Arigbabu, who was the 4th  Vice-Chancellor since its establishment in 2005, said this shortly after his investiture  as the new Vice-Chancellor of the first  University of Education in Nigeria.

The VC, who spoke in the presence of  the Pro-Chancellor and  Chairman Governing Council, Prof. Olufemi Bamiro; the Deputy-Editor, Vanguard Media Limited, Mr. Adekunle Adekoya; two former Vice-Chancellors, Prof. Kayode Oyesiku and Prof. Yemisi Obilade and traditional rulers, said his administration would focus on staff and student welfare.

He said: “My desire  within the five-year tenure is to turn TASUED into a renowned world-class university with programmes and products that are globally acceptable and stable, aesthetically pleasing  centre  of excellence in all aspects of pedagogy and  andagogy; and indeed an institution with robust and sustainable financial base.

“I  will leverage on my experience and exposure as the pioneer dean of students for over six years to ensure improved students  emotional, social and intellectual  well  being. I will promote leadership training for students-leaders, reposition   the work-study programme for greater  succour  for indigent students   and keep students busy on and outside campus   with recreational and creative facilities.”

Prof. Arigbabu further pledged to improve on funding  and resource management, the establishment  of SMART classrooms, improve on ICT development among others.


