Pinnick should not return as NFF president – Primate Ayodele

By Jacob Ajom

The wish of the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick to bid for a second term in the forthcoming federation election has again received some knocks, this time, from the Primate of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke Afa, Primate Babatunde Ayodele Elijah.

Speaking with the sporting media at the church secretariat Friday, Primate Elijah said Nigeria’s ouster from the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia could have been avoided if the leadership of the football federation had a listening ear.

“When you have a leadership that arrogates power and knowledge to itself and does not take any advice, even when such advice is in good faith, the end result is predictable,” he said, adding, “for those who had ears to listen when last I spoke, the Eagles ouster didn’t come as a surprise.”

He elaborated, “I warned that if Mikel Obi led the team as captain, they would not go past the first round. Mikel does not have the aura and luck that could win the country anything meaningful. But they did not listen.”

Speaking further, the church leader advised Amaju Pinnick not to stand for a second term because should he return as NFF President, his election would spell doom for Nigeria football. “Should he lead the NFF again in the new dispensation, the Super Eagles will witness a downward progression in their rating and will become the weakest team in the continent.

“I don’t know Pinnick or Mikel and there is nothing personal in all I am saying. I am not the kind of Pastor who works for money. I say it as it is and whatever I say is what God has revealed to me,” he concluded.