Pinnick: Eagles can still advance

Nigeria Football Federation president, Amaju Melvin Pinnick has declared that the Super Eagles can advance to the knock out stage desipte their 2-0 loss to Croatia in their first match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Croatia made good from set–pieces in Kaliningrad on Saturday, winning 2-0 to top Group D ahead of Argentina and Iceland, who finished 1-1 and have one point each.

“We expected to win against Croatia but it did not happen and the whole team, as well as the Federation, have put that behind us and looking ahead with hope to the next two matches.

“I have spoken with the Coach and the players and they have confidence that the job can be done. They feel bad to have lost the first match and are determined to go out there and do what they have to do against Iceland on Friday,” Pinnick said.

The NFF President and Member of the CAF Executive Committee also appealed to Nigerians back home to continue to support the young team with kind words and prayers.

“The Federal Government through the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports (Barrister Solomon Dalung), who is here in Russia supporting the team and giving them words of encouragement, has appealed to Nigerians to keep supporting the team. The NFF is also appealing to them to continue to encourage the team with kind words and prayers.”