Photos: President Buhari hosts Small Doctor, Sound Sultan, youths, artistes

President Muhammadu Buhari hosted Ali Jita, Temitope Adekunle (Small Doctor), Olanrewaju Fasasi (Sound Sultan) and other youths and artistes during the breaking of Ramadan fast at the State House


