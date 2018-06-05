Peterside upholds integrity of judiciary —RIVLEAF

By Gbenga Oke

The President, Rivers Leadership Advancement Foundation, RIVLEAF, Chief Alex Wele, has described Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr Dakuku Peterside as someone who always uphold the integrity of the judiciary.

Wele, in a statement, said anything to the contrary amounts to painting Peterside in bad light.

A group known as Freedom House had accused Peterside of only upholding the integrity of the courts when it suited him.

But, RIVLEAF said: “We read with utter dismay and shock, statements credited to one Freedom House, ostensibly acting and representing the interest of a senator, wherein it embarked on half-truths and outright lies, all in an effort to paint the Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Amaechi and the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr Peterside, in bad light.

“The truth of the matter is that Peterside appeared on a live radio programme in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and talked about many issues including events that led to the May 5, 2018 ward congress of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“It is worth stating that some persons claiming to be members of APC had gone to court, submitting that they were denied opportunity to purchase nomination forms for the ward congress and therefore, wanted the local government congress suspended.

“In all of these, Peterside, as a loyal and responsible member of the APC followed the party’s directive.”