How Peter Odili runs Pamo University of Medicine

You must have read or heard the news of the founding of Pamo University of Medical Sciences PUMS Port Harcourt by former Governor of Rivers state Dr Sir Peter Otunuya Odili.

Not a few people also know that Dr Odili who relocated to Abuja years ago after his reign as Rivers Governor currently spends more time in Port Harcourt these days than he used to in order to live his dream of contributing to medical education in Nigeria

Insiders say he holds regular meetings with management and stakeholders to see to the day to day running of the Institution as its founder.

Newsmakers scooped that even though he is very much at the helm of Rivers state politics, the PDP Godfather combines well with his passion of keeping humanity alive.

Further investigation revealed that Odili first gathered a cerebral think tank as board of the institutions including former Head of state Gen Abdulsalam Abubakar as Chancellor.

He also brought in others including Justice Umar Faruk Abdulahi, Justice Olufunlola Adekeye(RTD), Senator Abu Ibrahim as members of the board of trustees .

Odili went as far as Kuwait to fish out erudite Professor Michael Diejomaoh formerly of the department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the University of Kuwait as PUMS Vice chancellor and Barrister Walter Imoedemhe as Registrar.

He has not stopped his voracious poaching of the world for the best in medical education.

On the event of inauguration of Gen Abubakar as Chancellor, Odili who has for long had a vision to take his dedication to medical excellence to the next level via high-quality medical education to impact on future generations explained reason he set up PUMS.

In his word “it is to provide excellent medical training for the production of world-class medical and health science professionals characterized by the core values of knowledge, discipline and humane service.

He declared “First, PAMO University of Medical Sciences is the first private university of medical sciences to be established in Nigeria. Secondly, it has set a record in being the university that took the shortest time to plan and establish.

It took only eleven months from submission of our “letter of intent” to the granting of an operating license by the Federal Government. Thirdly, PAMO University of Medical Sciences is the first private university of any type to be established in Rivers State”

Odili also said that “PAMO University of Medical Sciences (PUMS) is a citadel of excellence in the delivery of tertiary education in the medical and health sciences in Nigeria. The University represents the efforts of the PAMO Educational foundation and its Board of Trustees to make meaningful contributions to the development of medical education in Nigeria.

Three faculties including the faculty of Clinical sciences, Basic medical sciences and Allied health sciences already exist in the University