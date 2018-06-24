PDP mocks APC over change of slogan

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday counseled the All Progressives Congress (APC) to perish the thought of deceiving Nigerians with its change of slogan from ‘CHANGE’ to ‘PROGRESS’.



The party described the development as a direct insult on the intelligence of Nigerians, saying the party in the past three years brought nothing but hunger, afflictions and daily bloodletting to the nation.

In a statement released yesterday, the party asked: “How can the APC think that by changing its slogan, Nigerians will suddenly forget that in the last three years of its administration, the nation has not witnessed the change it promised and that all the campaign promises upon which they rode to power have all turned out to be lies?” noting that “Whereas under the APC misrule all aspects of our national life have witnessed unprecedented deterioration, its leaders are busy thinking of how to beguile Nigerians with a change of slogan instead of preparing their handover notes.

“It is a notorious fact that the APC has nothing to progress with unless they mean the perpetuation of their misrule, violation of human rights, de-marketing of our nation, wrecking of our economy, increased unemployment, instigating of disunity among the people as well as the acute hunger and poverty for which they have become synonymous.”

The major opposition party said what is required today is a new leadership of qualitative Nigerians endowed with sufficient knowledge in the spheres of economy, security and good governance.

The change of the ruling party’s slogan at the recently concluded national convention is seen by many as a marketing strategy ahead of the 2019 elections.