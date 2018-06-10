Breaking News
PDP Delta south rally clear indication of Okowa’s second term victory –Uroye

By Jeremiah Urowayino

By Jeremiah Urowayino

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party in Warri South Local Government Area, Mr. Augustine Uroye has commended the leadership of the Delta South Senatorial District of the party for a successful  rally in support of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, noting that the rally is a clear indication of the governor’s second term victory.

Uroye, who is vying for the Warri South Constituency 1 seat in the Delta State House of Assembly in the forthcoming election made this disclosure yesterday in Oleh during  PDP Delta South senatorial rally.

Mr. Augustine Uroye

The house of assembly  hopeful lauded the governor for his developmental stride across the state saying that ‘’ Governor Ifeanyi Okowa within three years has transformed technical colleges in the state to world class standard and his Job creation scheme has ensured that over 40,000 unemployed Deltans are owners of businesses and employers of labour.

Uroye urged Deltans to collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVC), noting that the ongoing development in the state can only be secured by voting Governor Okowa and the PDP for continuity.


