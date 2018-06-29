TY Danjuma hails de-radicalization of 260 ex-Boko Haram combatants

The chairman, Presidential Committee on the North East Initiative Lt. Gen. TY Danjuma has expressed its support for the Operation Safe Corridor Programme.

He congratulated the military for the success so far recorded at decimating the activities of the insurgents.



Lt. Gen. TY Danjuma made this statement when the Coordinator, Operation Save Corridor, Maj. Gen. B.M Shafa and his Team paid him a courtesy visit in his office today, 28 June, 2018.

The Vice Chairman, Tijjani Tumsa who received the delegation on behalf of the Chairman said the PCNI is currently spearheading a framework for Transitional justicesystem for the North East and will support the Operation Safe Corridor programme which is a component of the Security and Peace programme of the Buhari Plan for the North East.

He assured the delegation that PCNI will facilitate meetings for successful integration of Boko Haram ex-combatant to their Local Government Areas.

He stated that the process of DE radicalization and integration of the Boko Haram ex-combatant should be handled with caution so as not to send the wrong signal to the aggrieved community who has lost loved ones.

Speaking earlier, the Coordinator, Operation Save Corridor, Maj. Gen. B.M Shafa appreciated the PCNI’s visit on two occasions to the Operation Save Corridor camp. He said their visit was at the request of the Chief of Defense Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin to partner and seek assistant of the PCNI in areas of equipment for vocational training, FastTrack the speedy support of NEMA in the area of food supplies to the campand advocate the amnesty of the repentant Boko Haram ex-combatants.

While chronicling the activities of the Operation Save Corridor, he stated that 260 (Two Hundred and Sixty) Boko Haram ex-combatant ready for integration into the societynoting that, Adamawa and Bauchi state have already integrated some for their states, Borno and Yobe state, he stated are in the process or reintegration of the remaining.

He said further that one hundred and fifty repentant Boko Haram new entrant are ready for the Operation Safe Corridor programme and assure the PCNI of its partnership with various International Development Partners for International best practices of the De radicalization process.