Pastor Adeboye mobilises: Go and collect your PVC

By Olalekan Bilesanmi

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has flagged off a political awareness campaign, tagged, ‘Let My People Vote,’ that signaled the beginning of what many described as a revolutionary move.

The event, held at the RCCG Youth Centre,Lagos –Ibadan Expressway, had in attendance Apostle Alex Bamgbola, Chairman of Lagos State branch of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Pastor J.T Kalejaiye, Special Assistant to the General Overseer on Evangelism, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, Special Assistant to the General Overseer on Christian Social Responsibility, Pastor Bosun Emmanuel representing the National Christian Elders Forum, while Region 2 Regional Evangelist, Pastor Ilesanmi, represented the National Overseer, Pastor J. O. Obayemi.

The consensus at the event was that Christians should play active role in the process that would lead to the 2019 elections.

Speaking on the event, Pastor Ola Adejubee, Assistant Pastor in Charge of RCCG Region 1, who coordinated the initiative, said the programme was the vision of the General Overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye, unfolded during the annual ministers thanksgiving held in January 2018.

According to him, during his introductory message, Adeboye instructed the ministers to go and collect their PVCs. “If the statement came as a surprise to the ministers, they were earlier dumbfounded when, in August last year, during the RCCG annual ministers conference, Pastor Adeboye asked them to go and joined any political party of their choice. This time, it was with an emotional laden voice”, he stated.