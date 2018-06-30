OTEDOLA BRIDGE FIRE: I saw it all in my dream, says actress Habibat Jinad

By Ayo Onikoyi

On-the-rise Yoruba actress, Habibat Jinad may soon drop acting and take up the cloak to serve God as a priestess or whatever, if her recent post is anything to be believed. The actress claimed in the post that God revealed things of the future to her in her dreams, saying, she had seen most of the ugly incidents taking place across the country in her dreams long before they happened, including the Otedola Bridge fire that claimed many lives.

“When the father of my son was about to die,God showed me twice and I delivered the message to him and his family, He also revealed to me this current issues in Nigeria but I don’t know how to say it… God has always been talking to me in my dreams… 2 days ago, He also showed me an actress that might be in trouble soon but I still don’t know how to tell her because she might take it up…. God, I know you want me to work for you, please give me the understanding of your messages and the courage to deliver them to your people. Forgive all my sins and give me the heart to serve you right. God forgive those who died in all these crises,may their souls rest in peace. Amen!,” she writes.

Habibat Jinad has featured in many Yoruba films and the latest one is ‘Emily’s Diary’.