Osun gov poll: PDP aspirant commends NWC on reconciliation effort

A leading Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship aspirant in Osun State, Dr. Ayoade Adewopo has commended the Prince Uche Secondus – led National Working Committee of the party for its effort in bringing back to the fold, aggrieved members who have defected to other parties for one reason or the other.

Adewopo, who addressed newsmen in Osogbo cited the recently conducted state congress of the PDP in Osun state which was done in an atmosphere devoid of any acrimony and brigandage describing it as a positive sign that PDP will soon recover its lost glory, both in Osun state as well as the Federal level.

On his ambition to govern the state, he said this is borne out of his desire to improve the lives of residents of the state through the provision of social amenities that would enhance their living standards.

He said one of his cardinal plans is to ensure that education is affordable by improving the standard of public schools as well as the underpaid teachers in the state.

He said if elected, he will make affordable health services his priority, saying people should have access to good medical facilities as obtainable in other parts of the world irrespective of their financial status.