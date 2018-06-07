Osun 2018: Go, test popularity with delegates, PDP tells aspirants

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday reaffirmed that imposition and impunity had become history as it advised aspirants for Sept. 22 governorship election in Osun to prepare for primary poll.

National Organising Secretary of the party, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd) gave the advice when an aspirant, Mr Adejare Bello, collected nomination and expression of interest form at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

Akobundu told as aspirant to go to the delegates to test their popularity, saying that the party’s leadership, as an unbiased umpire, would provide level playing-field to all aspirants.

“This, we have demonstrated during the just-concluded congresses in places where there was no preferred candidate.

“We promise, as a covenant that we have taken, there will be no impunity and imposition of candidate.

“Our appeal to you and other aspirants that will come is to go and demonstrate your popularity to the people of Osun.”

He urged Bello, who was the first aspirant to obtain the party’s form for the primary election, to be ready to accept the outcome of the primary as a winner must emerge to be the party’s candidate.

“I appeal that if you lose, you should demonstrate the spirit of sportsmanship to embrace defeat.

“Vying for a position is a matter of destiny; whatever comes, take it in good faith.

“At the end, you should know that if anybody wins, the party was not there to impose any candidate; therefore aspirants should take it in good faith. There will be no victor no vanquish,” Akobundu said.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after obtaining the form, Bello said that with the right candidate, PDP would win the governorship race in the state.

Bello, former speaker of Osun House of Assembly, said “in fact, the PDP has very little campaign to do.

“The campaign for PDP to be in Osun has been done largely by the APC with its maladministration, going by what the people are experiencing.

“What PDP needs now is right candidate for the election to fly its flag. Apart from that, I don’t think there is any problem.”

Bello admitted that it was only the electorate that would determine who became next governor of the state, said that the promised transparency of the PDP primary for its ticket had given everybody confidence.