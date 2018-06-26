Breaking News
Nigeria vs Argentina: Osinbajo optimistic of Super Eagles victory

On 2:44 pmIn 2018 World Cup by adekunleComments

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN-VICE President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has expressed confidence that the Super Eagles of Nigeria would be victorious against Argentina as the two national teams slug it out today in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN

The vice president who was in Ibadan for the launch of National Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), expressed the optimism while speaking with journalists at the Alakia, Ibadan Airport on Tuesday.

According to him: “Tonight’s encounter is an important one and I am sure that Nigerian team is fully prepared.”

“By the grace of God, victory will be ours. I hope the boys will give in their very best. I am sure and confident that they will be prepared for the important encounter.”

“They will surely advance to the next stage in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia,” Osinbajo assured Nigerians.


