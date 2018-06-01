Breaking News
Translate

Osinbajo identifies with Uber

On 7:46 amIn Motoring, News by Urowayino WaramiComments

By Theodore Opara

The Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo recently paid a courtesy visit to the Uber Greenlight Hub in Abuja. He was received by Lola Kassim; General Manager Uber, West Africa, O’Yoma Ukueku; Greenlight Operations Manager, Nigeria, Uber and other members of the Uber team in Abuja.

*From Left: O’Yoma Ukueku; Greenlight Operations Manager, Nigeria, Uber, His Excellency; Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and Lola Kassim; General Manager, West Africa, Uber at the official visit of the Vice-President to the Uber Greenlight Hub in Abuja recently.

During the visit, the Uber team shared with the Vice-President Uber’s vision to create 50,000 direct economic opportunities in Nigeria by the year 2020 and how the organisation is bringing additional socio-economic value to the country. Osinbajo also took a tour of the Uber Greenlight Hub in Abuja where he was shown a live demonstration of how prospective driver-partners are onboarded unto the Uber app. Overall, it was a positive and enlightening visit and a great pointer to how Uber remains committed to engaging with various policy and regulatory arms of the government.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.