Osinbajo identifies with Uber

By Theodore Opara

The Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo recently paid a courtesy visit to the Uber Greenlight Hub in Abuja. He was received by Lola Kassim; General Manager Uber, West Africa, O’Yoma Ukueku; Greenlight Operations Manager, Nigeria, Uber and other members of the Uber team in Abuja.

During the visit, the Uber team shared with the Vice-President Uber’s vision to create 50,000 direct economic opportunities in Nigeria by the year 2020 and how the organisation is bringing additional socio-economic value to the country. Osinbajo also took a tour of the Uber Greenlight Hub in Abuja where he was shown a live demonstration of how prospective driver-partners are onboarded unto the Uber app. Overall, it was a positive and enlightening visit and a great pointer to how Uber remains committed to engaging with various policy and regulatory arms of the government.