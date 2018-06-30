Oshiomhole’s victory is Daniel come to judgement — Okey Ogbodo

By Emma Nnadozie

The chairman, All Progressive Congress, APC, Enugu State, Deacon Okey Ogbodo, yesterday, described the emergence of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as the new national chairman of the ruling APC as ‘ a case of Daniel come to judgement’ and stated that it will be a new dawn in the party.

In a statement signed on behalf of the Enugu State Working Committee and major stake holders of the party in Enugu state, he also felicitated with the new officers of the party adding that their emergence was a good omen for the party which desires a good and tested leadership in the run up to the 2019 general elections.

He stated: “Given Oshiomhole’s record as outstanding labour leader and executive governor, his election is indeed, a Daniel come to judgment. Some of his deserving earliest areas of attention, I dare say, would be the speedy resolution of the myriad of grievances and injustices thrown up particularly by the recently held congresses of the party in many states of the federation, including our dear Enugu, where sit-tight erstwhile officers of the party appear bent on dragging APC down instead of yielding to popular democratic demands.”