Omisore, not our member —OSUN SDP

By Gbenga Olarinoye

OSOGBO—THE Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Osun State has declared its stance on the membership status of Senator Iyiola Omisore, insisting that he is not a member of the party.

Chief Ademola Ishola, who is the Chairman of the party in the state, made this known at a press conference held in Osogbo, in Osun State.

He, however, said that the party has not received Omisore officially in the state.

Ishola said: “There are fundamental criteria of becoming a member in our party, including registration at the ward level, and being a financial member among others; none of them has been fulfilled by Otunba Omisore.

“Maybe he is trying to influence the process to his advantage. As far as we are concerned, he is just a party admirer, not a member.

“Our National Leader, Chief Olu Falae has made it clear to all of us that the party should not be allowed to be hijacked by anybody; it is on this we stand.”