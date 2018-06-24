‘’Omeruo is the best’’

Chelsea central defender, Kenneth Omeruo has earned a rare praise from Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr.

Omeruo who was outstanding in the Eagles’ 2-0 victory over Iceland was praised by the coach for his aerial battles against the lanky Icelanders and his victories in checkmating them into the Nigerian defence.

‘’Omeruo was beautiful today because of his aerial control against Iceland” Rohr said and noted; ‘’he was equally good in stopping them from advancing into the Nigerian territory.

‘’Now, Omeruo won my heart just like all the other players. Every player performed creditably well. Now, it is difficult to break the confidence of the team”.