Olujimi demands automatic senatorial ticket to support Eleka

By Dirisu Yakubu

Senator Biodun Olujimi is seeking an automatic ticket from the PDP to re-contest the Senate seat as part of her conditions to fully support the candidature of Professor Kolapo Olusola Eleka in the July 14 governorship election. The lawmaker who also called for immediate reconciliation between her group and Professor Olusola, nevertheless, faulted the defection of the immediate past PDP National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, noting that rather than crossing over to a rival party, the ex-party scribe ought to have challenged the outcome of the governorship primaries which produced Eleka in court.

Olujimi, it would be recalled had stepped down for Adeyeye at the venue of the PDP primary election in Ado Ekiti, in a move that was calculated to stop the emergence of Eleka, the preferred choice of Governor Ayodele Fayose.

Despite his strong showing in the primary and his confession that the primary was devoid of violence, Adeyeye later dumped the PDP for the APC with many expecting Olujimi to follow suit. However, in a letter dated May 30, 2018, and addressed to the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, Olujimi chose to stay put with the party that brought her into national prominence, urging her teeming supporters to do same.

The letter titled, “Towards the electoral victory of Professor Kolapo Olubunmi Olusola of the Peoples Democratic Party at the July 14, 2018, gubernatorial election,” is likely to work in favour of the PDP in the July governorship election given the popularity of the federal lawmaker. Some of those who signed the letter on behalf of the Biodun Olujimi team included Honourable Bunmi Olugbade, Chief Mosu Aguda, Sanya Adesua, Fajana Ojo-Ade, among others.

Reacting to the development, Olusola said he was elated adding that “Politics is about negotiation, accommodation, and collaboration. There is nothing wrong in dialogue as needs may arise.

“Our governor, Peter Ayodele Fayose and I have great respect for Senator Olujimi and other leaders of the party, and we will do everything humanly possible to make sure that we all work together.

“Before now, the governor had mandated us that we must reach out to anyone who might be aggrieved and have shown interest in reconciliation and we are already doing that. Even those who left the PDP before now, we are reaching out to them.”