Okowa’s aide to Buhari: Nigerians’re suffering, don’t go for 2nd term

Sapele—Special Adviser, Project Monitoring, to Delta State Governor, Mr Clement Olojoba, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw his intent to re-contest for the presidency in the 2019 general election, saying: “Nigerians are suffering, so Mr President should withdraw his intent to re-contest for the presidency in 2019.”

Olojoba in an interview with newsmen in Sapale, Delta State, appealed to Nigerians to register and pick up their voter cards with a view to voting out the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government, noting that, “The security system has failed. Killings are in the upsurge and the economy is in comatose. The President should borrow a leaf from Jordanian leader who resigned recently over a little inflation.”

Acknowledging that Okowa “has impacted on the people with numerous projects,” as well as the leadership of the state Peoples democratic Party, PDP, who he said had “performed beyond expectation,” Olojoba noted that “the challenges facing the country are not religion or ethnic differences but about leadership and incompetence on the part of APC-led Federal Government, as such, President Buhari should resign.”