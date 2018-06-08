Ogun PDP protests arrest, detention of 18 members

ABEOKUTA—THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ogun State, yesterday kicked against the arrest and detention of 18 persons, who are members of the party and students of the Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade, Ogun State.

Briefing newsmen in Abeokuta at the PDP Legacy House, the state factional chairman of the party, Mr. Sikirulahi Ogundele, disclosed that the 18 persons were arrested on Monday evening alongside the member, representing Remo North State Constituency at the Ogun State House of Assembly, Adebiyi Adeleye.

Ogundele said they were arrested in Isara-Remo, by men of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS, while breaking Ramadan fast with Adeleye, at his Constituency office on Odemo Road in the town.

Ogundele said the arrested PDP members were among the former members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, who recently defected to the PDP in the local government.

Ogundele said though Hon. Adeleye was “reluctantly released” on bail on Wednesday, his efforts to secure the release of 18 others failed.

He said: “For over 72 hours now, 18 persons who are members of the PDP and some students of the Gateway Polytechnic, Sapade, are still in detention at the Special Anti-Robbery Squad cells at Magbon in Abeokuta.

“They were arrested on Monday 4th June 2018, and up till now (Thursday, 7th) they were yet to be released. I have met the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, over the matter, he directed me to go and meet the officer-in-charge of SARS at Magbon.

“When I met him, he said they (victims) would be released on Wednesday 6th, June 2018. That never happened.”

When contacted for his comment, the Secretary to Ogun State Government, Taiwo Adeoluwa, said “the state government has no issue with anybody and is not aware of the incident.”

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, of the Ogun State Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, when contacted to confirm the incident, said he would get back to our correspondent. But as at the time of filing this report, the PPRO was yet to confirm or deny it.