Offorzor becomes Universal Insurance’s Executive Director

MR Paulinus Oluchukwu Offorzor has becomes Universal Insurance Plc Executive Director, Technical. The insurance company revealed this in a statement.

Offorzor studied Insurance at the Institute of Management and Technology, IMT, Enugu, graduating in 1992. He also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the Imo State University, Owerri. In 2010, Offorzor graduated with a Master’s in Business Administration, MBA, from the Enugu State University Business School.

He is a member of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, ACII, Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria, CPIN, and Chartered Institute of Administration, CIA.

He began his career in 1995 by joining Intercontinental Assurance Co Limited. He has since then worked in many other insurance companies, including Generation Insurance Brokers Limited, where he was the General Manager. He finally joined Universal Insurance Plc as the Head of Technical and Enterprise Risks. He held this position until his current appointment.

Universal Insurance Plc was incorporated in 1961 by the then Eastern Nigeria Government; in partnership with Pearl Assurance Limited. Its shares closed at 50 kobo during yesterday’s trading on the NSE.