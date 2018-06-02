Ochei, IYAD commend Okowa on World Class Digital Library

It was commissioning galore in Delta as Governor Ifeanyi Okowa commissioned several landmark projects in different parts of the State to mark his 3rd year in office.

While opening the new E-Library in Asaba, Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu commended the Governor for his effective use of resources to better the life of Delta people.

In the same vein, several advocacy groups including the Indomitable Youths Ambassadors in Delta (IYAD) also commended the Governor. Speaking on behalf of IYAD, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Mobilisation, Hon Kennedy Ochei who is also the Founder of the Group commended the Governor for giving the Youths a befitting World class Library where they can carry out innovative research like their contemporaries in any parts of the world.

Hon Ochei urged Delta Youths to re-elect Governor Okowa come 2019 to deliver more quality projects and initiatives for all Deltans.