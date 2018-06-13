Oborevwori meets Delta monarchs, drums support for Okowa

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—SPEAKER of Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, has called on traditional rulers in the state to continue to support the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.



Addressing members of the state Traditional Rulers Council at the palace of the Obi of Owa Kingdom in Owa-Oyibu, Ika North East Local Government Area of the state, Oborevwori attributed the peace being enjoyed in all parts of the state to the unrelenting collaborative efforts of the Royal Fathers with the state government.

Saying they have been of great support to the state government, he implored them to sustain their support for the administration of Okowa.

He said: “I am here today to thank members of the State Traditional Rulers Council for the support that you are giving to the state governor, Senator Okowa.

“I want to say that our royal fathers are doing so much in keeping peace in their domains. The peace that we are enjoying in the state today, our traditional rulers contributed to it. Thank you so much for the love and support you are giving to us.”

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, Chairman of the state Traditional Rulers Council and the Obi of Owa Kingdom, HRM Obi Emmanuel Efeizomor II, commended Speaker Oborevwori for the visit, saying: “We are happy that we have a person like you piloting the affairs of the Parliament in the state.

“You are a blessing to the state, you were nominated by God. For the Speaker to have come here today to see us is heartwarming, it has never happened before, it is first of its kind and we appreciate you for deeming it necessary to honour us with your visit.”

“We want to continue to have people like you in the legislature. Delta State House of Assembly is doing very well, our lawmakers should continue with their good works because we need a peaceful Parliament and that is what we have in the state.”

He lauded the efforts of Governor Okowa, adding “The governor has managed the affairs of the state to the satisfaction of Deltans. We have seen development in all parts of the state and we thank God for giving us Governor Okowa. With him, all is well for the State.. We will continue to educate our subjects on the need to go for their PVC.”