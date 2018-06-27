NYSC arts jamboree: Creativity intertwine talents

By Elizabeth Uwandu

It was an atmosphere of bliss, creative expression and stiff competition at the 3rd edition of “Arts Jamboree that saw corps members engaged in live painting such as face painting, graffiti and drawing, to come out with beautiful artistic works.

The competition put together by Lyno World in partnership with National Youths Service Corps, NYSC Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development, SAED, scheme, and held at NYSC Lagos orientation camp, Iyana-Ipaja, saw Kehinde Michael, a graphic graduate from the Lagos State Polytechnic, take the first position while Mabamije Benjamin Ese came second and Chisom Oruchukwu clinched the third position.

Speaking on the level of creativity displayed by the participants, founder, Lyno World, Mr. Linus Eyimiegha said that the need to give young artists platform to explore their creative skills, meet mentors and get recognition, informed the competition.

His words: “I never met any platform that launched me into practising as a visual artist neither did anyone give me advice on how to go about marketing myself. However, outstanding artists or intending young graduates that want to practise art need a platform to launch them to the industry and that is what we are doing through the NYSC Camp Art Challenge; where we meet promising art practitioners and set them on the track to learning how to earn through the creative and craftsman skills,” said, Eyimiegha.

The CEO, Lyno World while promising to promote the talents discovered from the project, said they would support them through arts exhibitions, mentoring and financially. He thanked sponsors such as AB Art World and Todsen Enterprises Ltd; ONA Images, TOA and Concept the Dempco.

Calling for greater involvement of corps members in creative and entrepreneurial skills, the camp director, Mrs. Idaewor Rachel in the presence of some SAED officials; Director of Ona Images, Mr. Femi Onagoruwa, urged the corps members to give it their best as the world was being ruled by creativity, innovation and expertise.