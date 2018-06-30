We are not part of the crisis rocking Udu, NURTW clears self

Following the crisis rocking Express Junction and Mofor Motor park in Udu Local Goverment Area of Delta State over leadership tussle of the Express Junction Park headed by Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), the National Union of Road Transport Workers’ Union (NURTW) Udu Branch ‘A’, B’ and C, have declared the above union (RTEAN) illegal, just as they dissociated themselves from the crisis.

Investigation had revealed that the Delta Ministry of Transport through a letter signed by Director of Transport, declared NURTW as the only recognized Union in the state, advising RTEAN and other Union to seek recognition from the state before carrying out any operations but RTEAN seems to be operating only in Express Junction and Mofor Motor-Park in the whole state.

However, in a statement duly signed by the three chairmen, Comr. Felix Osikprako, Branch A, Comr. Felix Omoh, Branch B and Comr. Yakubu Dikegi, Branch C’ respectively, NURTW said that the Udu council Vice Chairman, Justice Iyasere in his report of Wednesday Vanguard 27th 2018 got it wrong by not to identifying the Union allegedly responsible for the killings in Udu LGA.

The statement reads in parts; “We the leadership of Udu NURTW are surprised at the statement credited to Udu council boss, Justice Iyasere using the word ‘Express motor parks’ instead of mentioning the illegal Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) that have been causing crisis in Udu, and the said Union is only operating in Express Junction Mofor and not known in the state. Even after directive have been given by the state government to all local government councils to comply with NURTW, it is only Udu that is still parading RTEAN which has led to deaths of youths in Udu.

We therefore state unequivocally that Udu Branches A, B and C of NURTW are not in any crisis whatsoever and we are at peace with our Udu people and the state government in general.”