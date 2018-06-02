No cooperation between executive, legislature —Ndume

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

FORMER Leader of the Senate, Ali Ndume yesterday said there was no synergy between the legislature and the executive as it is the case in democratic countries.

Senator Ndume also commended the newly signed “Not Too Young To Run” Bill into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the law has given the youth opportunity to run for any position in the country.

Speaking to State House correspondents, after observing the Jumma’at prayer at the Aso Villa mosque, Ndume said there had not been the needed cooperation between the 8th Assembly and the presidency, stressing that all arms of government should be interdependent and not independent for the sake of the country.