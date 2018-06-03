NNPC denies N36bn compensation to P’Harcourt refinery’s host community

By Michael Eboh

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Sunday, denied approving N36 billion compensation, as royalty to Alesa-Eleme community for playing host to one of its subsidiaries, Port Harcourt Refining Company, PHRC.

The NNPC, in a statement in Abuja, by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, said report of the phantom compensation originated from a traditional ruler, regarded as a claimant to the Alesa-Eleme traditional stool.

According to the Ughamadu, the said traditional ruler went to town with the fake story after a purported meeting with the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (HMSPR) and Board Chairman of the corporation, Mr. Ibe Kachikwu.

He affirmed that checks with Kachikwu indicated that no such meeting at which any such approval or promises were made took place, noting that the apparently fabricated story was designed to cause disharmony between the NNPC and the hospitable Alesa-Eleme Community.

He said, “The corporation emphasised that through the years, the Port Harcourt Refinery had enjoyed cordial relations with all the 10 communities in Eleme where the refinery is located, including Alesa Eleme and Alade Eleme through the Joint Community Relations committee (JCRC).

“The JCRC, comprising representatives from the various interest groups of the community, had been relating with the Management of PHRC on a sustained basis for creation and execution of development projects and needs of the communities.”

While thanking the peace-loving people of Eleme for their love and hospitality through the decades, Ughamadu implored the community dwellers, especially the youths, to discountenance any such rumour of impending N36 billion compensation as there was no such approval or payment to any entity.