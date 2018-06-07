Nigeria’s fate tied to Apc —Ebri

…warns against infighting, bickering

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR—Former governor of Cross River State and national chairmanship aspirant of All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Clement Ebri has said that if the party remained embroiled in crisis, Nigeria will stagnate as the country’s fate was tied to the party.

Ebri, yesterday, at a town hall meeting and formal declaration of his intention to contest for the office of the National Chairman of the APC in Calabar, said: “I believe and I have the conviction that the fate of our beloved country, Nigeria, is inextricably tied to the fate of our party. In other words, if APC goes down, Nigeria also goes down. A party without strong norms of internal democracy cannot bequeath any standard democratic or ethical deals to the nation.

“If we remain embroiled in crisis, Nigeria will stagnate. The current infighting and bickering do not augur well for our democracy and our honour, the commitment we made to serve our people rather than ourselves. If we continue this way, millions of people will suffer.

“The tragic content of life in Nigeria is directly linked to the quality of the party in government. If we can cause party governance to acquire the veneer of responsibility and integrity that is the hallmark of our central administration under President Mohammed Buhari, we would be half way to Uhuru for our people and these are some of the agonizing contemplations as well as visions of promise that had encouraged me to run for the office of National Chairman.

“The APC must be seen to be treading the right path in all its actions. We are the helmsmen of the Nigerian ship of state. What happens in the leadership of this country’s ruling party, the APC, is directly responsibile for whether we can reduce poverty, eradicate hunger as well as provide improved infrastructure and more.

“While Nigerians agree with the new change we had introduced in the way of doing things, that change must begin with us, across the length and breadth of our country and at different platforms and levels of our party organisation.”

“There is visible evidence of poorly handled, unresolved and lingering intra-party crises, disagreement that have potentials to derail us from the primary goal for which our great party was established to take and retain government at all levels.”

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the occasion, Adamu Son said “The APC needs somebody with unquestionable integrity and that person is Chief Clement Ebri. The party needs Chief Ebri more than he needs the party .

“We don’t need clowns, hypocrites or dishonest persons, he has been tested and he can be trusted because he has the capacity, he will complement President Buhari effort and take both the country and party to greater heights,” he said.