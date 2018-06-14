Nigerians must continue talking—Obi

FORMER Anambra State governor, Obi has advised Nigerians, especially clerics to continue talking about all aspects of governance in the country, saying that the danger in keeping quiet is that those in authority might be sufficiently shielded by their aides from knowing the true position of things in the country.

He said that part of the problem those in authority face was that the vocal ones that enjoy one favour or the other from government were always dumb to the problems of the country. Obi said this yesterday, when he paid a visit to Pope John 11 Major Seminary, Okpuno.

Obi, who spoke to the students after breakfast dispelled the belief that leaders view criticisms as subversive to government, saying, on the contrary, that great leaders listen to criticisms of genuine patriots and act on the basis of that.

He said: “As the governor and even now, I listen to what people say because no person is perfect. Even though some talk out of other reasons thereby standing truth on its head, but there are genuine critics who speak out of love for the country.

When such people talk, as humans one might get annoyed, but I assure you that those sort of things help one to reflect in one’s quiet moment.”