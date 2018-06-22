Nigeria vs Iceland: StarTimes hails Super Eagles for brazen victory

The official broadcast partner of the FIFA 2018 World Cup, StarTimes, have congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria for her brazen victory over Iceland.

This was communicated in a statement issued by its Public Relations Manager, Kunmi Balogun after the game which saw Ahmed Musa lead the Super Eagles to a 2-0 victory against Iceland.

The statement read in part “Congratulations our darling Super Eagles. StarTimes rejoices with you as you brilliantly rekindle our World Cup hopes. Go for goals against Argentina.”

Iceland had played fiercely hoping for a win after their 1-1 draw against Argentina as Ahmed Musa scored twice in a dramatic second half to clinch a 2-0 victory over Iceland in Volgograd on Friday.

The Super Eagles coasted to victory to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat to Croatia in its opening match last Saturday.