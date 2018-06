Marcos Rojo scored a stunning late goal against Nigeria to rescue Argentina’s World Cup hopes on Tuesday, progressing from Group D alongside Croatia to set up a last-16 match against France.

Lionel Messi scored his first goal of the tournament in the first half but Victor Moses equalised shortly after half-time to put the South Americans on the brink of an exit before Rojo’s late strike.

In the other match, Croatia beat Iceland 2-1 to top the group with nine points.