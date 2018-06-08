Breaking News
Translate

Nigeria is boiling – Anglican Bishop

On 2:39 pmIn News by adekunleComments

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri
The Anglican Bishop of Bukuru Diocese in Plateau state, John Zhumbes, Friday, said: “Nigeria appears to be boiling.”

Relatives cry as they mourn during a funeral service for 17 worshippers and two priests, who were allegedly killed by Fulani herdsmen, at Ayati-Ikpayongo in Gwer East district of Benue State, north-central Nigeria on May 22, 2018.
Two Nigerian priests and 17 worshippers have been buried, nearly a month after an attack on their church, as Catholics took to the streets calling for an end to a spiral of violence. White coffins containing the bodies of the clergymen and the members of their congregation were laid to rest in central Benue state, which has been hit by a wave of deadly unrest. / AFP PHOTO

Zhumbes, spoke in Owerri, during the send-forth colloquium for Bishop Cyril Okorocha, and wife, Eunice, held at the Cathedral church of the Transfiguration of our Lord, Catol.

Also among other bishops at the occasion was Bishop of Isiala Ngwa South Diocese, in Abia state, Iseac Nwobia, who urged christians to remain faithful to God in the face of different challenges.

According to Bukuru Bishop, “Naturally, everybody wants some level of peace and comfort. And where you find none, the whole thing will be toppling in the society. A society where crisis faces you all around, sometime twenty four hours. God created this society that men may live in peace and healthy living.

“But as it is today, government for reasons that are either political, reasons that are sentimental, reasons that are ungodly, have not been able to give electorate such a comfort, so nobody is happy. Nigeria is such that appears boiling. It is like boring right now.

“To ensure that there is security, law and order must be maintained and we have seen over the years that Nigeria is one of the most lawless country in the world, anybody does whatever they like.

“Could you just imagine, one will take gun without any provocation meets you and guns you off, no provocation of any sort. If justice is not pursued perpetuation of crimes will not stop.”


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.