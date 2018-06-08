Nigeria is boiling – Anglican Bishop

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Anglican Bishop of Bukuru Diocese in Plateau state, John Zhumbes, Friday, said: “Nigeria appears to be boiling.”

Zhumbes, spoke in Owerri, during the send-forth colloquium for Bishop Cyril Okorocha, and wife, Eunice, held at the Cathedral church of the Transfiguration of our Lord, Catol.

Also among other bishops at the occasion was Bishop of Isiala Ngwa South Diocese, in Abia state, Iseac Nwobia, who urged christians to remain faithful to God in the face of different challenges.

According to Bukuru Bishop, “Naturally, everybody wants some level of peace and comfort. And where you find none, the whole thing will be toppling in the society. A society where crisis faces you all around, sometime twenty four hours. God created this society that men may live in peace and healthy living.

“But as it is today, government for reasons that are either political, reasons that are sentimental, reasons that are ungodly, have not been able to give electorate such a comfort, so nobody is happy. Nigeria is such that appears boiling. It is like boring right now.

“To ensure that there is security, law and order must be maintained and we have seen over the years that Nigeria is one of the most lawless country in the world, anybody does whatever they like.

“Could you just imagine, one will take gun without any provocation meets you and guns you off, no provocation of any sort. If justice is not pursued perpetuation of crimes will not stop.”