NDLEA destroys N3.5 billion worth of Tramadol, Codeine in Ogun

By Gabriel Olawale and Peter Duru

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC yesterday confiscated illegally imported products estimated at about N3.5 billion. Tramadol and Codeine were in large quantity.

Speaking during the destruction exercise led by Ogun State First Lady, Dr Olufunso Amosun, the Director General of the Agency, Professor Moji Adeyeye said that the use of this unwholesome imported tramadol has ruined the lives of many promising youths in the country.

Adeyeye who urged the National Assembly to speed-up the amendment of laws to address the dangerous trend of counterfeiting and destruction of innocent lives said that they will not relent in exposing cartel that specializes in the importation of unwholesome products.

“The products being destroyed are made up of tramadol, codeine, illegally imported unwholesome sugar and counterfeit medicines among others. The total street value of which is about N3.5 billion and for tramadol alone is 1.7 billion.

“We wish to emphasise that only 50mg and 100mg of tramadol are approved for use in Nigeria. NAFDAC Inspection, Investigation and Enforcement activities have however, exposed a cartel that specializes in the importation of banned strengths of tramadol.

Adeyeye who appreciated the Ogun State Government for support, said the13 containers of banned and unregistered tramadol and diclofenac released to the Agency by the Nigerian Customs Service were destroyed.

Meanwhile, the Benue state command of NDLA, also recovered 300 litres of codeine, 758 kilogrammes of tramadol and 868 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa or Indian hemp from distributors and end users of the illicit substances.

The seizure also led to the arrest of 75 suspects between January and June of 2018 for being in possession of the illicit and psychotropic substances.