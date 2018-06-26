NDLEA arrests 290 suspects for drug related offences in Kano

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kano State said on Tuesday that it arrested 290 suspects for drug-related offences within the last six months.

The State NDLEA Commander, Mr Hamza Umar, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Kano as part of activities to commemorate the 2018 United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

According to him, the agency was able to secure the conviction of 54 suspects at the Federal High Court, Kano in the last six months.

In addition, he said a total of 117 drug addicts were also rehabilitated by the agency and reunited with their respective families.

He said the agency also seized a total of 7,061.582kg of hard drugs from suspects within the period.

Umar said of the figure, 509.856kg was Cannabis; 6, 545.008kg of psycho substances, while cocaine and heroin were 0.012kg and 0.006kg, respectively.

He said the agency had also arrested five suspects who specialised in extorting the public, while posing as NDLEA personnel.

The State NDLEA commander who reiterated the commitment of the agency to the fight against drug abuse and trafficking in the state, called on other sister agencies to cooperate with the agency to curb the menace. (NAN)