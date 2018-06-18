NDDC not competing with A-Ibom —Ekere

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel & Chioma Onuegbu

UYO—Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr. Nsima Ekere, has said that the commission was not competing with the Akwa Ibom State Government or any other state in the oil-rich Niger Delta region in the execution of its mandate.

Ekere made the clarification, weekend, at a reception organised in his honour by Abak Redemption Movement which cuts across five local government areas of the state, namely, Etim Ekpo, Ukanafun, Ika, Oruk Anam and Abak, popularly known as Abak 5 of Akwa Ibom State.

He said that the state government was antagonising the commission as evident in the disruption of its activities in the state by agents of the state government.

The state Commissioner for Works, Akparawa Ephraim Inyang-Eyen, had told reporters that the state government chased out NDDC contractors because of poor execution of work.

But Ekere said: “In the last several months, NDDC had witnessed disruption in its project sites in Akwa Ibom while trying to intervene to make life more useful. NDDC is not in competition with Akwa Ibom or any other state. NDDC is here to make life meaningful.

“The money NDDC is using to develop our state is its own share and if you stop us, that means you don’t love the people. The state should support development partners rather than disrupting the work of the partners.

“We will engage all the state governments so that we can bring development to our people.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has shown uncommon love for the people of Nigeria. Never in the history of Nigeria has Akwa Ibom benefitted so much.”

He called on the people of Abak 5 to get their permanent voter cards so that they could re-elect the President and also vote in an APC-led government in the state as, according to him, “Akwa Ibom deserves better.”