NDDC MD urges traditional rulers to protect Nigeria’s democracy

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT— MANAGING Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Nsima Ekere, has charged traditional rulers to help promote enduring democracy in Nigeria as 2019 elections draw near.

Addressing Traditional Rulers of Oil Mineral Producing Communities of Nigeria, TROMPCON, yesterday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Ekere acknowledged the critical role the monarchs play in promoting peace and security in the region and across the nation.

He said: “We are in a very delicate period of electioneering. You have a duty to remind politicians that the democracy we are enjoying today was hard earned because some people paid for it with their blood.

“We have a responsibility to protect and preserve our democracy. You must, therefore, advise your subjects to play the game in the spirit of sportsmanship, recognising that power comes from God.

“We need stability in our country because that is one sure way of attracting foreign direct investments. It will also help our businessmen to grow their investments.”

The TROMPCON solidarity visit to NDDC was led by its National Chairman, Owong Effiong Archianga, who pledged the body’s continued support to realise its objective of revamping the fortunes of the Niger Delta.