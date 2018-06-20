Breaking News
NDDC completes 40 projects in Cross River

On 2:37 am

By Emma Una

CALABAR—THE Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Project Monitoring Network, in Cross River State  has released the results of its findings in the course of monitoring  the commission’s projects being executed in the three senatorial districts of the state.

Disclosing its findings to newsmen in Calabar, yesterday, Mr John Bassey, Coordinator  of the network, said since November 2016 when the current board  of NDDC  headed by Senator Victor Ndoma Egba was constituted,  the commission had embarked  on and completed over 40 projects across the state.

“The commission is also executing  112 other  projects across the three senatorial districts  of the state all of which  would be completed on schedule and  a good number of the projects are in road construction  especially, rehabilitation of section of Calabar –Ikom –Ogoja federal highway,” he said.

 


