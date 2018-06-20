NDDC completes 40 projects in Cross River

By Emma Una

CALABAR—THE Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Project Monitoring Network, in Cross River State has released the results of its findings in the course of monitoring the commission’s projects being executed in the three senatorial districts of the state.

Disclosing its findings to newsmen in Calabar, yesterday, Mr John Bassey, Coordinator of the network, said since November 2016 when the current board of NDDC headed by Senator Victor Ndoma Egba was constituted, the commission had embarked on and completed over 40 projects across the state.

“The commission is also executing 112 other projects across the three senatorial districts of the state all of which would be completed on schedule and a good number of the projects are in road construction especially, rehabilitation of section of Calabar –Ikom –Ogoja federal highway,” he said.