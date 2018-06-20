Native doctor beaten to death by his inlaw in Ondo

Dayo Johnson Akure

A 45-year-old native doctor, Adelogba Ademuyiwa was allegedly beaten to death by his In-law for having the effontry to beat up his wife ltunu over domestic disagreement between them in lfira Akoko area of Ondo state.

Reports from the families of the deceased had it that he was beaten to death with sticks and cudgel.

While report said that some houses were set ablazed following the incident, the state police command confirmed the arrest of a 25 year said to be the principal suspect Adegboyega Adeola.

Vanguard gathered that the relationship between the couple had been estranged for a while over allegation of infidelity on the part of the deceased.

The deceased who is also a farmer was accused of dating another woman and was about marrying her as the second wife.

Police source however said that the deceased recently married her after she left her former husband.

An argument reportedly ensued between the couple late in the night at their Oke Ififa quarters of the town over allegation that the deceased was planning to marry another wife.

Eyewitness account had it that the hot argument degerated into a scuffle and the deceased beat her up after which she fainted and rushed to lfira health Cenre in Akoko South East council area.

News of the maltreatment of his wife filtered to her family members and siblings who reportedly matched to the house of the deceased and pounced on him with sticks and cudgel.

Despite his distress call for help, his neighbours reportedly turned deaf ears to him as his inlaws beat him to death.

They reportedly left his house after they ensured that he was dead.

The Divisional police Oficer for Isua, Abiodun Ojediran confirmed the murder adding that he received a distress call following which he rushed to the town only to meet the man dead.

Ojediran said his officers later took the deceased to lpe Akoko general hospital mortuary.

The residence of the deceased had to be cordoned off as report had it that the siblings and family members of the deceased were planning a reprisal attack to avenge the death of their brother.

The Area Commander for Akoko Razak Rauf had to disppatch more of his men to the area to prevent the reprisal attack and for peace to reign in the sleepy community.

The police chiefs promised to arrest all the culprits who they said had fled the community after the incident.

Contacted tge state police image market Femi Joseph confirmed the arrest of one suspect adding that the matter was a “pure murder case and has been referred to the state Criminal investigation Department CID.

Notable leaders in the community including the Asiwaju of Ifira Chief Boboye Ojomo has sued for peace.