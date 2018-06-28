National Insecurity: We must re-jig our security architecture – Wike

Worried by the unprecedented insecurity and unwarranted attacks on unarmed communities by herdsmen, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called for the immediate re-jigging of the nation’s security architecture.

Also, the Management of Businessday Newspaper has announced the nomination of Governor Wike as “Businessday Governor of the Year” 2017.

Speaking when he received the Management of Businessday Newspaper at the Government House Port Harcourt on Thursday, Governor Wike said that the current approach to national security is no longer functional.

He said: ” This time, criminality is targeted at some communities. Every time when they kill over a hundred innocent Nigerians, the security agencies claim that 3 persons have been arrested.

“After the deaths, they announce that special forces have been deployed to invaded communities. Will the special forces revive the slain persons?

“We must talk of re-jigging the security architecture. The present setting is not yielding results. We must introduce persons with new ideas and new thinking to check the ugly trend of insecurity “.

He regretted that most of his colleagues (governors), are not interested in working for the people as they are more concerned with battling for second term.

According him, some governors rather than stand for the people in terms of the growing insecurity, prefer to hobnob with the President, begging for second term support.

On the Businessday Newspaper Governor of the Year Award, the governor said that it will spur him to greater service.

While dedicating the award to the people of Rivers State , Governor Wike noted that the success of his administration is a function of the support of the people.

Earlier, Publisher of Businessday Newspaper, Mr Frank Aigbogun said that Governor Wike emerged Governor of the Year because of his outstanding developmental strides.

He said that the organisation researched into key performance indicators and reached the verifiable resolution that Governor Wike deserves the honour.

Aigbogun said the award ceremony will hold in Abuja on 19th July, 2018. He said that Businessday Newspaper will collaborate with the Rivers State Government to hold an investment summit to drive economic growth.