NASS out to stop dictatorship —Nwaoboshi

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—THE Senator representing Delta North senatorial district, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, has said that the face-off between the executive and legislature was as a result of the lawmakers resolve to resist the emergence of a dictator in the governance of Nigeria.

Speaking to newsmen in Asaba, Nwaoboshi noted that the country cannot relapse into dictatorship again, insisting that the trial of some Senators particularly those opposed to the dictatorial views of the executive was politically motivated.

The Senate Committee Chairman on Niger Delta, lamented that the allegation being leveled against the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki that he sponsored armed robbers was the height of persecution.