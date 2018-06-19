Why Nasarawa voted 25% of budget to education— Commissioner

By Oghenefego Obaebor

Nasarawa State Commissioner for Education, Mr. Tijani Ahmadu, has said Governor Tanko Al-Makura’s commitment and passion to provide quality education for children and youths in the state made it give 25 percent of its budget to education.

Speaking in Lagos at the 10th anniversary Total School Support Seminar/Exhibition, organised by Edumark, Ahmadu said: “The governor of Nassarawa State has a passion for education and that is why 25 percent of our budget is going to be expended on education.

“Also, the governor released N1.950 billion for the renovation of schools across the state.

“We operate a kind of inclusive education in Nassarawa State, where not only you and me go to school, but the less-privileged, the blind, deaf, cripple and the rest of them.

“We are providing them with free education and His Excellency has constructed one of the best special schools in the whole of West Africa in Nassarawa State.

“Since 2012, no less than 700 blocks of classrooms were constructed across the state and you cannot provide education without providing security for the child, hence we are providing security in their schools, otherwise whatever is provided does not make sense.”