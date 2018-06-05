Nasarawa sets up panels to review 124 judicial cases

By David Odama

LAFIA—WORRIED by the circumstances surrounding judgments delivered by judges at the lower courts, Nasarawa State judiciary, yesterday, set up six appeal panels to take a critical look at 124 judgments.

The state Chief Judge, Justice Suleiman Dikko, who disclosed this at the inauguration of 2018 first Call-Over Special Appeal Session at the State High Court in Lafia, explained that cases to be reviewed are 69 civil and 55 criminal ones.

According to Justice Dikko, six panels will be sitting simultaneously in Lafia, Keffi and Karu to ensure quick dispensation of justice to the litigants dissatisfied with earlier judgments.

He said of the 124 cases, 66 were old cases, while 58 were new.

While warning judges against engaging in sharp practices, Dikko assured that mechanism to guard against judges’ involve-ment to prevent corrupt practice will be put in place.