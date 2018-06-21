Naira up to N361.18 /$ as CBN injects $210m

The naira yesterday appreciated by 7 kobo to N361.18 per dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window even as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) injected $210 million into various segments of the foreign exchange market.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the I&E window dropped to N361.18 per dollar from N361.25 on Tuesday, translating to 7 kobo appreciation for the naira.

However, the naira, yesterday, was stable at 359.5 per dollar in the parallel market.

According to naijabdcs.com, the live exchange rate platform of the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators (ABCON), the parallel market exchange rate stood at N395.5 per dollar yesterday from N359.5 per dollar recorded on Tuesday.