Naira appreciates to N361 /$ in parallel market

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Naira yesterday appreciated by N1 to N361 in the parallel market.

According to naijabdcs.com, the live exchange rate platform of the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators (ABCON), the parallel market exchange rate dropped to N360 per dollar yesterday from N361 per dollar on Tuesday, translating to N1 appreciation for the naira.

Similarly, the naira yesterday appreciated by 20 kobo to N361.10 per dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.

The Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the I&E window dropped to N361.10 per dollar from N361.30 on Tuesday, indicating 20 kobo appreciation for the naira.