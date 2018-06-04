N33b refund: Umahi makes case for Ebonyi before Senate

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki- Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State yesterday appeared before the Senate Ad hoc committee on works over his demand for a refund of over N33b the State government spent on Federal government projects across the State.

Umahi while fielding questions from the Senate committee at the Conference room, National Assembly, Abuja said Ebonyi State government has spent over N33b in building Federal government roads and bridges including three flyovers spanning over 1.8km along the Enugu -Abakaliki Trans Saharan Highway.

The Governor enumerated that the projects includes the road built by the past administration whose contract sum had not been refunded to the State government and urged the committee to facilitate the refund to enable the state government use it for more developmental projects.

He commended the Senate Committee for their diligence and commitment towards evaluating the claims by various state governments on the construction of federal government infrastructure.

Speaking, the Senate Ad hoc Committee Chairman on works, Senator Francis Alemekinah commended Governor Umahi for his love for his state

He assured that the Committe will do everything possible within the rules of their engagement to ensure that Federal government refunds Ebonyi State every kobo it has spent in building Federal government infrastructures.

The Chairman further directed Ebonyi State government to foward all necessary documents including approvals from the federal government for the construction of the roads and bridges to the Clark of the Ad hoc committee for further deliberations.

Other members of the committee who commended Governor Umahi for his developmental programmes included Senator Shehu Sani and Samuel Anyanwu.