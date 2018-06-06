N1m forex fraud : Man, 37, arraigned in Lagos

For allegedly defrauding a woman of N1.05 million on the pretext of foreign exchange trading, a 37-year-old, Emmanuel Okeke, was on Wednesday brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

He was, however, released on bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two responsible sureties in like sum after he pleaded not guilty.

Okeke was arraigned on a three-count charge of obtaining money under false pretences, stealing and issuing a dud cheque before the Chief Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Komolafe.

Earlier, Police Prosecutor Kehinde Omisakin told the court that the accused committed the offences on Feb. 13, 2017 on Balogun Street,

Lagos Island.

Omisakin said the accused obtained N1.05 million from the complainant, Miss Stella Okere, that he would help her to invest the money in forex trading which he failed to do.

“When it was time to pay the complainant her money, he issued a cheque that was rejected for insufficient fund.’’

The offences violated Sections 287, 315 and 321(b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Section 287 stipulates a seven-year jail term for offenders.

The case has been adjourned until July 12. (NAN)