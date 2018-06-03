Mustapha Akanbi, poneer ICPC Chair dies

By Demola Akinyemi

ILORIN-Residents of the entire Ilorin, kwara state capital‎ was shocked Sunday morning over the sudden death of the Pioneer Chairman of the lndependent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (lCPC), retired Justice Mustapha Akanbi.



Baba Akanbi as he was fondly called passed on at the age of 86.

Akanbi, who was a former President of the Court of Appeal and first Wakili of llorin, died in the early hours of Sunday at his GRA residence in llorin, after a protracted old age related illness.

A close Associate of the late jurist and lNEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for Nasarawa State, Dr AbdulRahman Ajidagba, confirned the death in an interview with Vanguard Sunday morning.

Also one of the sons of the late octogenarian and a professor of law at the University of llorin, Mohammad Akanbi, in interview also confirmed the death of the former lCPC Chairman.

Already the GRA residence of the late jurist has begun playing host to hundreds of symphatizers to pay their last respect to the first Wakili of llorin.

Vanguard recall that for some months back,the octogenerian was being reguarly taken in and out of the country to overseas for medical treatment in old age related ailment.

On his last return about three months back‎,he was said to have been fully recovered and came along with lots of drugs that would see him through later this year,the next time of appointment.

His death yesterday,therefore came like a rude shock to the residents of ilorin,the ilorin emirates,the state government and the judiciary.

Akanbi,an extremely pious man,very intelligent,full of integrity‎,that calls a spade a spade would surely be missed by all.