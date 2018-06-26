Breaking News
Musa will show up strong against Argentina — Rohr

On 4:20 amIn 2018 World Cup, Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments
Nigeria vs Iceland
Musa

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr believes that forward Ahmed Musa’s top form could help his side in their final Group D match against Argentina at the FIFA World Cup.

The 25-year-old scored both goals for his team in their 2-0 defeat of Iceland last Friday.

“Musa made wonderful, fast attacks and scored these goals with his wonderful technique. I saw him in the training [at CSKA Moscow] and he was fighting to come back to the rhythm, working very hard. I hope that the confidence he has now will help all the team to make a good result tomorrow against Argentina,” Rohr told journalists.

Nigeria, who have three points after playing two group-stage matches and are second in Group D, will face Argentina in St. Petersburg on Tuesday. The South American side are bottom of the group with just a point from their first two games.


