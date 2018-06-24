Musa sets aside personal glory for Eagles success

NIGERIA’S highest goalscorer in the World Cup and two-goal hero against Iceland Ahmed Musa has assured Nigerians that he would produce goals when the Eagles tackle Argentina on Tuesday at St Petersburg, Russia.

‘’I promise that I will work hard to score against Argentina but it will be pleasing to me for us to advance than for me to score and get knocked out”, Musa said, down-playing personal glory above the success of the team.

Musa said that his goals were made possible by collective efforts and thanked the team and coah Gernot Rohr for finding him worthy to start in Games..

‘’It is all to the glory of the team and to our coach who found me worthy to include me in the team. This victory will ginger us to redouble our efforts and dump Argentina”, Musa said.